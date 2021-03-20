JJ Watt trolled wife Kealia over Wisconsin-North Carolina game

For most people, Friday’s NCAA Tournament first round game between Wisconsin and North Carolina was a matchup between two fairly nondescript power conference teams whose seasons were neither great nor terrible. For J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia Ohai, it was anything but.

Watt starred for the Badgers during his college days, while Ohai was a standout soccer player for the Tar Heels. In other words, this was a grudge match between the couple’s respective schools, and judging by Twitter, both took it immensely seriously.

Watt ultimately got the last laugh, as his Badgers blew out the Tar Heels 85-62. That led to a bit more Twitter sniping, with Watt getting the last laugh.

This was a game North Carolina will be eager to forget for a whole host of reasons. Ohai won’t have that luxury if Watt is fully committed to trolling her over the outcome, though.