 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 27, 2021

Report: JJ Watt likely out for season with shoulder injury

October 27, 2021
by Grey Papke

JJ Watt

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt may have played his final snap of the season.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Watt is in need of shoulder surgery. The recovery period is expected to be roughly three months, meaning the veteran is likely out for the remainder of the season.

Watt hasn’t quite been in elite form this season, but he remains an important part of Arizona’s defensive line. The 32-year-old had one sack in seven games so far in 2021.

The veteran has managed to recover from injuries that were deemed season-ending before and return well ahead of schedule. He’ll definitely want to do so this time. The Cardinals are unbeaten and look capable of doing big things. It ultimately comes down to how his body responds, but it doesn’t sound like something to bank on given the recovery timetable.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus