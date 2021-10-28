Report: JJ Watt likely out for season with shoulder injury

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt may have played his final snap of the season.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Watt is in need of shoulder surgery. The recovery period is expected to be roughly three months, meaning the veteran is likely out for the remainder of the season.

#AZCardinals DE JJ Watt played the entire second half last week… and now needs shoulder surgery, source said. The recovery is likely at least three months, which may knock him out for the season. A tough situation for the veteran. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2021

Watt hasn’t quite been in elite form this season, but he remains an important part of Arizona’s defensive line. The 32-year-old had one sack in seven games so far in 2021.

The veteran has managed to recover from injuries that were deemed season-ending before and return well ahead of schedule. He’ll definitely want to do so this time. The Cardinals are unbeaten and look capable of doing big things. It ultimately comes down to how his body responds, but it doesn’t sound like something to bank on given the recovery timetable.