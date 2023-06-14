JJ Watt explains why he does not care about retiring as a Texan

Some players prefer to sign one-day contracts to retire as a member of a team that is particularly meaningful to them. That will not be the case for JJ Watt and the Houston Texans, however.

Watt technically remains a free agent, as he has not filed his retirement papers with the NFL. That means he could sign such a deal to retire a Texan if he wanted to, but the former defensive lineman made clear that he does not see it as meaningful or important.

“I personally just don’t really understand or see the reason for it,” Watt said, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “It’s more just a ceremonial piece of paper. I think that the Ring of Honor and all that comes with it is more than enough.

“I think they’ve done it first class the whole way and I appreciate that. I haven’t even filled out or done any retirement papers or anything. So I don’t really feel the need to sign a one-day contract or anything. It’s just a piece of paper.”

Watt obviously has nothing against the Texans. He has made it clear that he still roots for them. He just does not care for the ceremonial nature of such a move, especially when the team will already be inducting him into their Ring of Honor this season.

Ultimately, Watt will retire having spent his last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. That is fine with him.