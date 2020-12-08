JJ Watt salutes Alex Smith after Washington’s big win

JJ Watt shouted out Alex Smith after the veteran quarterback led Washington to a huge win on Monday.

Washington came back and beat Pittsburgh on the road 23-17 to hand the Steelers their first loss of the season. The victory also marked Washington’s first win over Pittsburgh since 1991.

Following the win, Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, credited Smith for some “unbelievable” accomplishments. He also says that Smith has long deserved Comeback Player of the Year.

What Alex Smith has done is unbelievable. Comeback Player of the Year even before taking a snap. But playing winning football after everything he’s been through is even more incredible. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 8, 2020

Smith suffered a devastating leg injury two seasons ago. Things got even more ugly when he developed an infection in his leg after surgery.

Yet Smith has returned to the field and is playing well. He went 31/46 for 296 yards and a touchdown and has Washington 5-7 and tied for the NFC East lead. Unreal.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0