 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 19, 2023

Report: JJ Watt receiving major interest from TV networks

June 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
JJ Watt looks on

Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TV networks are reportedly lining up to try to woo JJ Watt after the star pass rusher’s retirement from the NFL.

CBS, NBC, and NFL Network all have interest in adding Watt as an analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. CBS is seen as the favorite, as they could offer Watt Super Bowl duties this year.

Watt is not looking for a full-time gig, as he does not want to make a full commitment in terms of time. He would likely do pregame and postgame work for the Super Bowl and make a handful of appearances during the season.

Watt retired from the NFL at the end of last season, and it is no surprise that networks would have interest in adding a well-known and charismatic figure. He is busy in a lot of other areas as well, which is why he would want a part-time gig, but it remains to be seen if he pursues the opportunity at all.

Article Tags

JJ Watt
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus