Report: JJ Watt receiving major interest from TV networks

TV networks are reportedly lining up to try to woo JJ Watt after the star pass rusher’s retirement from the NFL.

CBS, NBC, and NFL Network all have interest in adding Watt as an analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. CBS is seen as the favorite, as they could offer Watt Super Bowl duties this year.

Watt is not looking for a full-time gig, as he does not want to make a full commitment in terms of time. He would likely do pregame and postgame work for the Super Bowl and make a handful of appearances during the season.

Watt retired from the NFL at the end of last season, and it is no surprise that networks would have interest in adding a well-known and charismatic figure. He is busy in a lot of other areas as well, which is why he would want a part-time gig, but it remains to be seen if he pursues the opportunity at all.