JJ Watt announces big new sports ownership move

JJ Watt is trading one kind of football for another.

The retired ex-NFL star Watt announced with his wife Kealia on Monday that they are joining English soccer club Burnley FC as minority owners.

Burnley confirmed the news in a tweet of their own as well.

US sporting power couple, NFL star JJ Watt and football pro wife Kealia Watt, join the Clarets family! 🤝 Welcome to Burnley @JJWatt & @KealiaOhai 😃 — Burnley FC 🏆 (@BurnleyOfficial) May 1, 2023

Sports Business Journal reports that the Watts have committed to making regular appearances at Burnley matches, supporter events, and other team happenings. Kealia, a former NWSL soccer player who has represented the United States on the women’s national soccer team, will also be especially involved in building Burnley’s women’s team, the report adds.

Founded in 1882, Burnley competed in the EFL Championship (the second tier of English soccer) this season after they got relegated from the English Premier League (the first tier) for finishing in the bottom-three last season. But under first-year manager Vincent Kompany, the former Manchester City captain, Burnley took first place in the EFL Championship this season, thus earning themselves promotion back to the Premier League for next season.

As for Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he just retired after the 2022 season, his 12th in the league. Watt has been a fan of English soccer for years though, often tweeting about his support for Chelsea FC.

But now the Watts officially have another club to root for in Burnley, their new investment. They were already popular in England before this too.