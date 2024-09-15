 Skip to main content
JK Dobbins says Chargers warned him about his TD celebration

September 15, 2024
by Grey Papke
JK Dobbins end zone flip

Los Angeles Chargers running back JK Dobbins admitted that his team was not exactly thrilled with the touchdown celebration he broke out in Sunday’s win.

Dobbins broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of the Chargers’ win over the Carolina Panthers. To celebrate, Dobbins did a full flip as he entered the end zone.

The Chargers would prefer not to see that. Dobbins said after the game that general manager Joe Hortiz had requested he not do that sort of thing again.

Dobbins has a lengthy injury history and had been limited to just nine games over the last two seasons. The odds of something happening on a flip are low, but that doesn’t mean the Chargers want to see it.

Now healthy, Dobbins said he expects to be one of the league’s best backs this season. So far, he has backed that up, as he went for 131 yards on 17 carries in Sunday’s win.

JK DobbinsLos Angeles Chargers
