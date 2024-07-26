JK Dobbins makes bold prediction about his first season with Chargers

JK Dobbins has had trouble staying on the field throughout his NFL career, but the running back expects that to change in his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

After barely playing at all for the Baltimore Ravens last year due to a torn Achilles, Dobbins signed a 1-year deal with the Chargers this offseason. While some predict that he will be a complimentary piece who can ideally rip off a few explosive plays, Dobbins has much higher expectations for himself.

On Thursday, Dobbins told reporters that he believes he will be one of the best running backs in the NFL this season if he gets the ball enough.

“I do think if I get the volume, I’ll be one of the best in the league,” Dobbins said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “I’ve shown that. Y’all know how much yards I averaged per carry? I don’t know how many backs got that.”

Dobbins was referring to his career average of 5.8 yards per carry. That is the highest of any back with a minimum of 200 carries since Dobbins entered the league in 2020. The problem is the former Ohio State star has played in just 24 games over four NFL seasons.

In 2021, Dobbins tore his ACL, meniscus, and hamstring in a preseason game. He missed the entire year. He needed arthroscopic surgery in 2022 and was limited to just eight games that season. Dobbins then tore his Achilles in Week 1 last year.

Despite all that, the 25-year-old Dobbins is optimistic he will stay healthy this season. It sounds like a different veteran back will enter the year as the Chargers’ starter, but it would not be a surprise if Dobbins contributes in a big way.