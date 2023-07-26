John Harbaugh drops hint about issues with JK Dobbins

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins was not on the field for the first day of training camp Wednesday, and coach John Harbaugh suggested the issues are more than just physical.

Dobbins is on the PUP list to start camp, but Harbaugh said the issues were complex. When asked about Dobbins’ status going forward, Harbaugh said the question should be directed at the running back, not him.

John Harbaugh on Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, who is on PUP: "I wish it was a simple answer. There’s always a lot of things that go into football. There’s some complexity to it. We’re working through all of that. J.K.’s working through it. I’m looking forward to when he’s out there" — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 26, 2023

Asked about Dobbins status, Harbaugh said “that’s a J.K. Question.” Harbaugh said the situation is complicated and team is working through it. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 26, 2023

Part of the issue might be Dobbins’ contract. The running back is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and has suggested that he is looking for a new deal. He also has some injury concerns in his past, as he was limited to eight games in 2022 while he came back from an ACL tear. That may only increase his sense of urgency for a new deal.

Dobbins is set to earn $1.39 million in base salary for 2023. He has 1,325 career rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.