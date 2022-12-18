JK Dobbins shares message for fans after Ravens’ loss

JK Dobbins had a message for Baltimore Ravens fans after his team’s 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 on Saturday.

Dobbins had a good game on paper, as he rushed for 125 yards on 13 carries. But he lacked breakaway speed for the second game in a row.

Dobbins did not shy away from the obvious truth. In a Twitter post after the game, the Ohio State product asked fans to maintain faith in the team. He also asked for patience from the fans as he regains his top form.

Stick with us… ima get my speed back to break those long ones for us… trust me — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 18, 2022

“Stick with us… ima (sic) get my speed back to break those long ones for us… trust me,” Dobbins wrote.

Dobbins had the same issue the week before against Pittsburgh, when he rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown. He missed all of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL and still is not at full strength. He just returned from a stint on IR that caused him to miss nearly two months.

As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. He even put up good numbers on Saturday despite Lamar Jackson’s absence at quarterback.