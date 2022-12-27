Joe Buck goes viral for ridiculous caroling attempt on ‘Monday Night Football’

Joe Buck was in (maybe a little too much of) a holiday spirit on Monday.

The veteran play-by-play man Buck went viral in the Los Angeles Chargers-Indianapolis Colts game for his farcical attempt at a Christmas carol. After a scoreless first quarter, Buck did his best to incorporate the game stats to that point into a (slightly off-key) take on “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

“Five first downs, four punts, three interceptions, two successful challenges, no third-down conversions, and a partridge,” Buck sang before abruptly ending his impromptu Yuletide jingle.

Take a listen (if your ears can bear it).

great singing content from Joe Buck pic.twitter.com/Z62MUH4Y8r — sports announcers with no context (@nocontxtanncr) December 27, 2022

Buck probably missed a couple of numbers there and curiously omitted any references to hens of French descent. But he definitely did the best with the content he had to work with, especially after such a plodding first quarter that was nothing but punts and turnovers galore.

After several decades with FOX, Buck is in his first year at ESPN and has certainly been giving viewers their money’s worth. Along with the crooning, Buck has already brought plenty of laughs to The Worldwide Leader as well.