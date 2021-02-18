Joe Buck defends himself after alcohol story

Joe Buck defended himself on Twitter Wednesday in response to some headlines involving him and alcohol.

Buck graciously appeared on Colin Cowherd’s podcast as a guest, and the episode was published on Monday. In the interview, Cowherd complimented Buck on how the announcer has created such a comfortable feel when calling games with Troy Aikman. Cowherd said it sounded like Buck and Aikman were just hanging out in a room together, sipping bourbon.

That led Buck to say that he sometimes would use alcohol to help conjure a comfortable vibe in the booth. Buck was careful to say that he wasn’t drinking in the booth to get drunk or anything, but to help remind him to keep things loose because, after all, he was just calling a ballgame.

Those who work for Cowherd’s podcast service publicized the clip on social media and in emails to media outlets like Larry Brown Sports. They were doing their jobs — looking to get some publicity for Cowherd’s new podcast. We published a post on the story because it’s one we knew readers would enjoy, but we were sure to include context to Buck’s comments. Other outlets did not do so and of course leapt to create click-bait headlines about “oooh, Joe Buck gets drunk in the booth!”

Buck decided to address the whole thing on Twitter Wednesday and defend himself.

My bosses at FOX have not said a word to me about it. They know how dedicated I/we are, and how hard we work and how much we care about EVERY WORD that comes out of our mouths. Most of all they trust us. For those three hours and through all the prep NOTHING is more important. — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

when I went back to football I told him I had the beer in my line of sight as a visual reminder and took a sip from time to time – to be loose and to remember to enjoy it. I have a tendency to get stressed and try to be perfect calling a game – as impossible as that may be. — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

Troy had zero to do with it. I am an open book – sometimes to a fault, but I just really don't like hiding anything (see: hair transplants or battling depression and anxiety). But when a https://t.co/iOlRh5cMwJ headline writer says I said I had 1 or 2 drinks during a game?? — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

sometimes knowing over 100 million people are on the other end of what comes out of my brain and mouth can be stressful. I have not done the trick in about four years, but I am not saying I wouldn't again. Here is a pic of a corner of my board for SUPER BOWL 54. pic.twitter.com/vGUDlQoCtl — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

It is simple but it works for me. Let me know when you do a live event for a big audience and see what helps you get through the day and be your best – then share the info with me. I may use that too. — Joe Buck (@Buck) February 18, 2021

Buck didn’t have to defend himself, but he obviously felt compelled to do so in this case. Don’t worry, Joe, very few people were going to hold this against you.