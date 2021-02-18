 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 18, 2021

Joe Buck defends himself after alcohol story

February 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joe Buck

Joe Buck defended himself on Twitter Wednesday in response to some headlines involving him and alcohol.

Buck graciously appeared on Colin Cowherd’s podcast as a guest, and the episode was published on Monday. In the interview, Cowherd complimented Buck on how the announcer has created such a comfortable feel when calling games with Troy Aikman. Cowherd said it sounded like Buck and Aikman were just hanging out in a room together, sipping bourbon.

That led Buck to say that he sometimes would use alcohol to help conjure a comfortable vibe in the booth. Buck was careful to say that he wasn’t drinking in the booth to get drunk or anything, but to help remind him to keep things loose because, after all, he was just calling a ballgame.

Those who work for Cowherd’s podcast service publicized the clip on social media and in emails to media outlets like Larry Brown Sports. They were doing their jobs — looking to get some publicity for Cowherd’s new podcast. We published a post on the story because it’s one we knew readers would enjoy, but we were sure to include context to Buck’s comments. Other outlets did not do so and of course leapt to create click-bait headlines about “oooh, Joe Buck gets drunk in the booth!”

Buck decided to address the whole thing on Twitter Wednesday and defend himself.

Buck didn’t have to defend himself, but he obviously felt compelled to do so in this case. Don’t worry, Joe, very few people were going to hold this against you.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus