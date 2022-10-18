Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret

The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively.

Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says there is one thing the Broncos might regret (and no, it’s not the Russell Wilson trade).

Buck spoke with Scott Van Pelt on “SportsCenter” after the game and suggested Denver might regret their preseason strategy. The Broncos did not play their offensive starters during the preseason.

“I wonder if they could have a do-over on the preseason … but they don’t play anybody in their offense in the preseason. And Russell Wilson I think is carrying a lot of pressure … and they just didn’t look ready to start the season offensively. It hasn’t gotten any better. The pressure continues to mount. It’s just feeding on itself,” Buck said.

Was Buck sharing a personal theory, or had someone with the Broncos told him that?

Nathaniel Hackett is in his first season as an NFL head coach. He defended his decision not to play offensive starters in the preseason by saying the strategy worked when he was in Green Bay. His thinking is that you want players healthy and rested for the long season. While that is a benefit, the risk is your offense might not be prepared for live games.

If the team changes its strategy for next year, we’ll know they had regrets.

Denver remains the worst team in the league in points scored per game this season, and that’s despite having Russell Wilson at quarterback, and an offensive-minded head coach!