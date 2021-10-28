Joe Buck has nasty confession about his broadcasting career

Joe Buck once called Randy Moss’ fake moon of the Lambeau Field crowd “a disgusting act.” It turns out that Buck actually knows a thing or two about disgusting acts himself.

The veteran sportscaster appeared recently on the “Smartless” podcast with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes. In the episode, Buck was asked if he had advice for young people trying to make it in broadcasting.

“If there’s stage fright in your life, don’t even apply,” Buck replied. “Because you have a minute and a half to go to the bathroom and there’s running involved.”

Buck then made a disgusting confession about his time in the booth.

“I have peed in a bottle while calling an NFL touchdown,” he admitted. “I was peeing in a trash can and they handed me a little water bottle … “[It] was like a ‘Mission Impossible,’ Tom Cruise thing to get to the bathroom in the stadium, and the half wouldn’t end. And I couldn’t get there. I was just pounding water and crying. Water was trying to get out of [my system].

“We came back from the break, and I was peeing,” Buck added. “The action started and I called the touchdown while urine was coming out of me.”

That’s absolutely foul. But as the old saying goes, when you gotta go, you gotta go.

Buck added that the game in question was a Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons contest that he was calling in frigid Wisconsin. So perhaps that makes his physical situation a little more understandable.

After over three decades in broadcasting however, Buck is probably a lot better prepared now for when nature calls. He even recently revealed his strategy for staying relaxed in the booth through anything.

H/T Sporting News

Photo: Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FOX analyst Joe Buck before the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports