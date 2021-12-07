Joe Buck roasted Peyton Manning with great zinger

Back in September, Peyton Manning took aim at legendary announcer Joe Buck during an early episode of the “ManningCast.”

During the stream, Peyton said he would prefer a co-host who doesn’t know as much about the game of football as he does. Specifically, Peyton said, he’d want someone alongside of him that doesn’t understand defensive coverages. Someone like Joe Buck.

Peyton Manning just ended Joe Buck's career on live television. pic.twitter.com/nisdWdKd0E — Rookie Highlights (@RookieHigh) September 28, 2021

On Monday night during a wintry game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, the Manning brothers welcomed Buck as their latest guest. And as time expired in the game, Buck returned fire on Peyton when asked if he’d like to have guests to interview during blowout games.

Following a brief pause, Buck hit Peyton right where it hurts.

Joe Buck ended the Manning Cast tonight pic.twitter.com/yOI9ZXPAE0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 7, 2021

“Hey, Joe. When y’all have a blowout game, do you ever wish you could have a guest on there that you and Troy (Aikman) could interview?” Peyton asked.

“Yeah, you know the last time I thought about that? It was when you guys played Seattle in the Super Bowl,” Buck answered.

“Oh! Shots! Shots fired,” Eli remarked. “Yes!”

If you’ve ever watched “That 70’s Show,” you can hear Michael Kelso in your head: “Burn!”

Sick burn, in fact. Buck seemed like he had that comment locked and loaded, and was waiting for just the right moment to unleash it. It was so harsh, in fact, it took both Manning brothers a second to absorb what he said and react.

If only Buck showed that much life during his actual broadcasts.

Image: Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FOX analyst Joe Buck before the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports