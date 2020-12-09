Joe Buck, Troy Aikman jinx Justin Tucker on missed field goal

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman may have jinxed Justin Tucker on a missed field goal attempt in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Ravens and Cowboys in Baltimore.

Tucker was lining up for a 31-yard attempt with his Ravens trailing 10-7 and just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter. As he was lining up, Bradley Bozeman committed a false start, pushing the attempt back five yards. That’s when Buck and Aikman, FOX’s announcers for the game, went into detail about how good Tucker is.

Joe Buck: There's no announcer's jinx with a guy like Justin Tucker. #Ravens #Cowboys Two seconds later: pic.twitter.com/oyDtR1fkcJ — John Breech (@johnbreech) December 9, 2020

“If there’s such a thing as automatic from this distance, it’s Justin Tucker, that’s for sure,” Aikman said.

“Justin Tucker, since 2016, has made 70 straight inside 40 yards,” Buck added.

“That’s nice when you’ve got a kicker like that you can depend on. We’ll see if he keeps that streak alive here,” Aikman said.

Sure enough, Tucker pulled the kick and missed wide to the left.

“Who gets blamed for that?” Buck asked. “Me, you, the center, the holder, the kicker?”

Well, since they brought it up, maybe Buck and Aikman put on the jinx. They were taking the field goal as automatic — for good reason. Tucker entered the game as a 91 percent kicker during his career, which is the best percentage all time. He doesn’t miss very often. This was an anomaly.