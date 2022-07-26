 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow has unexpected surgery

July 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Joe Burrow signals thumbs up

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent an unexpected surgery prior to the start of training camp.

Burrow had to have surgery on Tuesday to remove his appendix, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. He will miss practice time but his absence is not expected to be lengthy.

Burrow had an incredible 2021 season and has quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns and led the Bengals to the Super Bowl. The arrow is still pointing up for the former LSU star.

Last offseason, Burrow had to work his way back from a torn ACL. His appendectomy will not be nearly as big of an obstacle as that.

