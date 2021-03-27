Report: Joe Burrow pushing Bengals to draft former LSU teammate

Joe Burrow has only played one injury-shortened season for the Cincinnati Bengals, but the young quarterback appears to be flexing his muscle in voicing his roster preferences to the team.

Albert Breer of The MMQB noted in his recent mock draft that Burrow is urging the Bengals to draft LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft. Burrow and Chase were teammates at LSU and won a national title together in 2020.

The Bengals are in dire need of offensive line help. However, Breer thinks the team’s recent free agent addition of Riley Reiff could allow Cincinnati to select the wide receiver Burrow apparently wants.

It’s easy to see why Burrow would want to play with Chase again. In 2019, the wide receiver caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns while playing with Burrow. Chase hasn’t played since, having opted out of the 2020 season to focus on his professional career.