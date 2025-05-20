Joe Burrow offers his take on Trey Hendrickson’s contract dispute

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been adamant that the team needs to take care of its star players contractually this offseason. That stance has not changed even though it has brought one of his teammates into a public dispute with the organization.

Burrow gave his full support to Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson on Tuesday as Hendrickson remains locked in a contract dispute with the team. Burrow called on the organization to make sure the star pass rusher is taken care of.

“We’ll see what happens with that,” Burrow said. “You guys all know how I feel about Trey. He’s a great player. I love Trey as a guy. He goes out and plays well every single Sunday. Very productive. He’s a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is. We’ll see what happens with that, but I love Trey and hope he’s with us.”

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow has Trey Hendrickson’s back — again: "He’s a guy who deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is."pic.twitter.com/6Bs7m4wETc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 20, 2025

Burrow has been urging the Bengals to get Hendrickson taken care of all offseason, though that was before the recent escalation on Hendrickson’s part.

Hendrickson has essentially accused the Bengals of not being serious about reaching a new deal. He says he will not play on his current contract and is seeking a substantial raise, especially after both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins got huge new contracts.

Hendrickson had 35 sacks over the past two seasons, which was the most in the NFL during that span. He had 17.5 sacks each season and finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting last year.