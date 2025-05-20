Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Joe Burrow offers his take on Trey Hendrickson’s contract dispute

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been adamant that the team needs to take care of its star players contractually this offseason. That stance has not changed even though it has brought one of his teammates into a public dispute with the organization.

Burrow gave his full support to Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson on Tuesday as Hendrickson remains locked in a contract dispute with the team. Burrow called on the organization to make sure the star pass rusher is taken care of.

“We’ll see what happens with that,” Burrow said. “You guys all know how I feel about Trey. He’s a great player. I love Trey as a guy. He goes out and plays well every single Sunday. Very productive. He’s a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is. We’ll see what happens with that, but I love Trey and hope he’s with us.”

Burrow has been urging the Bengals to get Hendrickson taken care of all offseason, though that was before the recent escalation on Hendrickson’s part.

Hendrickson has essentially accused the Bengals of not being serious about reaching a new deal. He says he will not play on his current contract and is seeking a substantial raise, especially after both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins got huge new contracts.

Hendrickson had 35 sacks over the past two seasons, which was the most in the NFL during that span. He had 17.5 sacks each season and finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting last year.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!