Report reveals Joe Burrow’s ‘influence’ on Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins extensions

It’s no surprise that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did everything in his power to get his top targets paid.

On Sunday, the Bengals committed over $270 million to lock up wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for the foreseeable future. While Cincinnati’s top brass ultimately made the final call, Burrow also made a big impact on the decision-making process.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, who broke the news on the Bengals extending Chase and Higgins, said Tuesday that Burrow’s influence was a “key factor” in the receivers’ contract negotiations. Burrow had been publicly calling for Cincinnati to put pen to paper with Chase, Higgins, and even tight end Trey Hendrickson.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gives a thumbs up to the fans after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The Bengals collected their first win of the season, 33-25, from the Jaguars.

But beyond that, Burrow reportedly “applied private pressure” on the Bengals’ front office to get the Chase and Higgins deals done. Per Schultz, the situation could have gotten “very interesting” had Cincinnati gone a different direction.

Burrow, Chase, and Higgins were all seen embracing in the Bengals’ locker room shortly before the wideout pair’s post-signing press conference.

The Bengals’ offensive trio has been together since 2021. Despite failing to make the playoffs last season, the group has proven that it has what it takes to make a Super Bowl run. But with the team committing so much money to offensive talent, Cincinnati will need to make some savvy moves to shore up its pitiful defense from last season.

Defense aside, the Bengals at least made sure to keep Burrow happy. The man already had his home burglarized by dumb crooks in December. The absence of his favorite weapons on the field would have hurt him even more than lost jewelry.