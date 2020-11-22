 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow carted off with knee injury

November 22, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against Washington that looks like it could potentially be serious.

Burrow was sandwiched between two defenders on a pass early in the third quarter, and his left leg folded awkwardly underneath him. He immediately clutched his left knee in pain and was carted off the field.

Hopefully the injury turns out to be less severe than expected, but it did not look good. The Bengals ruled Burrow out for the remainder of the game almost immediately.

The vicious hit was the second one Burrow took in the game, as he was also laid out by Chase Young in the first half (video here).

Burrow had completed 22-of-34 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting the game. The Bengals trailed 14-9 when he left.

