Joe Burrow fires back at Bengals’ underdog narrative

Many players are eager to embrace an underdog narrative when it applies to their team. Joe Burrow is not one of them.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was asked after Saturday’s win if his team was the “Cinderella” of the NFL postseason. Burrow was not into that narrative, arguing that the Bengals deserve more credit than that.

“No, I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” Burrow said, via Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports. “We’re a really, really good team. We’re here to make noise and teams are going to have to pay attention to us. We’re, like I said, a really good team with really good players and coaches and we’re coming for it all.”

Credit Burrow for this mentality, as he clearly does not want the Bengals feeling happy just to be in the AFC Championship. Yes, their win over Tennessee represented an upset, but the quarterback refuses to look at this as a big surprise.

Burrow’s mentality has clearly spread to his teammates as well. That level of self-belief will only make them more dangerous going forward.

Photo: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10.

Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals