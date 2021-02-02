Joe Burrow has great reaction to EA Sports bringing back NCAA Football

EA Sports set social media ablaze on Tuesday with the news that we will soon have another college football video game, but the announcement was bittersweet for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, who is a little more than a year removed from leading LSU to a national championship, had a great tweet after EA Sports dropped the big news. The first overall pick said his dream was to be on the cover of the game.

All I ever wanted was to be on the cover of this game and as soon as I graduate they bring it back https://t.co/C6JhkfQMpJ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) February 2, 2021

He probably would have been, too. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and set several records en route to a national title in 2019. Had EA Sports still been producing the “NCAA Football” series last summer, Burrow likely would have been the obvious choice for the cover.

Most people are overjoyed that EA Sports is bringing back a college football game, and you can see some of the best Twitter reactions here. Perhaps an exception can be made to allow Burrow to fulfill his dream.