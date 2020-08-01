Joe Burrow plans to live off endorsement money and save his salary

Joe Burrow says he’s joining the short list of professional athletes who live solely off endorsement money while pocketing their actual salary for years to come.

Burrow said that he does not plan to spend any of his contract money, preferring to use cash only from his various endorsements to fund his day-to-day lifestyle.

“I don’t plan on spending any contract money,” the quarterback said, via Alex Chippin of theScore. “I’m just gonna live off the marketing money and let that accrue in my bank account.”

Burrow can point to deals with Fanatics, Nike, Bose, Lowe’s, Nerf, and Buffalo Wild Wings already, and he hasn’t even played an NFL game yet. Those deals should give him plenty of financial flexibility while allowing him to put the over $36 million he’s owed by the Cincinnati Bengals away into his savings account.

Burrow would join a select group of athletes who make enough from endorsement deals to do this. It certainly means Burrow is in good company.