Joe Burrow reveals how his cigar celebration nearly got him arrested

May 22, 2022
by Grey Papke
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10.
Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has become rather famous for having a victory cigar when the circumstances warrant it. The first time he did so, he almost got himself in trouble with the police.

In a recent appearance on the “Full Send Podcast,” Burrow revealed that the police came into the locker room and threatened to arrest those smoking cigars after LSU won the College Football Playoff in 2020. According to Burrow, smoking is banned inside the Superdome in New Orleans, and the police appeared intent on trying to uphold that ban.

“We were going to smoke all the cigars in the locker room. We starting smoking them, and the cops come in,” Burrow recalled. “I guess you’re not allowed to smoke inside or whatever, and they started trying to arrest people. We’re like, ‘What’s going on? Come on.'”

Burrow said no LSU players actually got arrested, as the cops stood down after the initial threats.

The LSU locker room was clearly a pretty wild scene after that game. The cops were probably a little overzealous in the instance Burrow describes, but it makes for quite the story.

