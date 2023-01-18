Joe Burrow makes funny mistake at press conference

Joe Burrow had a funny mishap on Wednesday.

Burrow showed up for a press conference with the Cincinnati media and was wearing a jersey with the No. 8 on it. He was asked if he was switching numbers, which prompted him to look down and realize his mistake.

“I guess I put the wrong one on,” Burrow said while laughing.

The Bengals quarterback then explained how he made the mistake.

“So what happened was I forgot about the press conference. So I also have new pants on, and so I threw my jersey back on. But apparently it wasn’t my jersey,” Burrow said.

Joe Burrow wearing a new jersey number?! Don't panic, Bengals fans. It was just a little mishap 😅 pic.twitter.com/6kxsVgXxQF — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 18, 2023

Burrow’s Bengals are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs. Unlike the Week 17 game between the teams that was canceled due to Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, this game will be in Buffalo. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Jaguars-Chiefs game in the AFC Championship Game.