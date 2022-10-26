Joe Burrow makes big move in 1 NFL award category

Joe Burrow got off to a slow start to begin the NFL season, but he is turning things around and now making a move in NFL MVP odds.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw for 481 yards and 3 touchdowns in Cincinnati’s 35-17 win over the Falcons in Week 7. The week before he passed for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over New Orleans.

Since a 0-2 start in which he threw for 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, Burrow has passed for 12 touchdowns and just 1 interception. The team is 4-1 in those games.

SportsBetting.ag now has Burrow as the fourth favorite to win NFL MVP. Josh Allen is favored, with Patrick Mahomes and then Jalen Hurts next.

Here is the list of favorites:

MVP

Josh Allen -115

Patrick Mahomes +375

Jalen Hurts +550

Joe Burrow +1200

Lamar Jackson +1400

Kirk Cousins +2500

Justin Herbert +3300

Daniel Jones +6600

Kyler Murray +7500

All other players have at least 100-1 odds. That includes Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who have both dropped way down the charts.