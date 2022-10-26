 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow makes big move in 1 NFL award category

October 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow got off to a slow start to begin the NFL season, but he is turning things around and now making a move in NFL MVP odds.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw for 481 yards and 3 touchdowns in Cincinnati’s 35-17 win over the Falcons in Week 7. The week before he passed for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over New Orleans.

Since a 0-2 start in which he threw for 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, Burrow has passed for 12 touchdowns and just 1 interception. The team is 4-1 in those games.

SportsBetting.ag now has Burrow as the fourth favorite to win NFL MVP. Josh Allen is favored, with Patrick Mahomes and then Jalen Hurts next.

Here is the list of favorites:

MVP
Josh Allen -115
Patrick Mahomes +375
Jalen Hurts +550
Joe Burrow +1200
Lamar Jackson +1400
Kirk Cousins +2500
Justin Herbert +3300
Daniel Jones +6600
Kyler Murray +7500

All other players have at least 100-1 odds. That includes Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who have both dropped way down the charts.

