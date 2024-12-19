 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow got incredible gifts for his offensive linemen

December 19, 2024
by Grey Papke
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow does not hold back when it comes to gifts for his offensive linemen.

Burrow gifted his offensive line authentic Japanese Katana swords as a gift. Every sword is unique, and Burrow allowed his linemen to select their favorite.

Tackle Orlando Brown said he loved the gift because in his mind, a sword is “the most ancient form of respect.”

Burrow’s gift may not be practical, but it more than makes up for it by being very cool. He has a fairly illustrious history when it comes to spoiling his linemen, so this will not necessarily come as a surprise, either.

Burrow’s current contract contains $219 million in guaranteed money, so he can certainly go big for his linemen. While the Bengals have struggled as a whole, the quarterback leads the league with 3,977 yards and 36 touchdown passes, so the unit is clearly doing something right.

