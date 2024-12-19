Joe Burrow got incredible gifts for his offensive linemen

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow does not hold back when it comes to gifts for his offensive linemen.

Burrow gifted his offensive line authentic Japanese Katana swords as a gift. Every sword is unique, and Burrow allowed his linemen to select their favorite.

Tackle Orlando Brown said he loved the gift because in his mind, a sword is “the most ancient form of respect.”

Epic gift alert: Joe Burrow gifted his offensive linemen authentic Japanese Katana swords. They are all unique. Each sword comes with its own story, from certain towns or battles. He put them all in a room and had them pick theirs out. “Joe does a great job at buying gifts… — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 19, 2024

Burrow’s gift may not be practical, but it more than makes up for it by being very cool. He has a fairly illustrious history when it comes to spoiling his linemen, so this will not necessarily come as a surprise, either.

Burrow’s current contract contains $219 million in guaranteed money, so he can certainly go big for his linemen. While the Bengals have struggled as a whole, the quarterback leads the league with 3,977 yards and 36 touchdown passes, so the unit is clearly doing something right.