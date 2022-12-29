 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow has funny take on gift for offensive line

December 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went above and beyond with a gift for his offensive line, but he will not be partaking in it.

Burrow got his offensive linemen a cruise trip as a Christmas gift, with the linemen all allowed to bring a plus-one. Burrow, however, will not be accompanying them. The reasons have nothing to do with Burrow wanting to keep the cruise exclusive to his linemen, though: the real reason is that he hates boats.

“What if you get stuck out there?” Burrow responded when asked about his boat aversion.

Burrow has been widely praised for his leadership and fearlessness, even getting compared to one of the greats. The notion that he’d be unsettled on a boat is a pretty funny one.

Burrow’s linemen no doubt appreciate the gift, though. Their performance has improved during the season and the quarterback has been sacked just ten times in his last seven games, so the gift is certainly earned.

