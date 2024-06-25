Fans react to Joe Burrow’s ridiculous outfit at Vogue World

Joe Burrow is getting in touch with his fashion side, and that means wearing some weird outfits.

Burrow traveled to Paris to partake in the Vogue World fashion show on Sunday, along with his former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson. The two modeled some suit-like clothing, but there were some twists. Neither had a shirt on underneath. Both suits featured very baggy pants. And Burrow’s suit notably had an open back.

Former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson participated Sunday in the Vogue World fashion show in Paris. 📹 @NFLFrance pic.twitter.com/qaoN2yofSt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2024

And let’s hear it for the back pic.twitter.com/SnNLcMcTCg — kyle smith (@kyleforserious) June 23, 2024

Unsurprisingly, fans had jokes about the backless suit for Burrow.

NFL players Justin Jefferson and Joe Burrow at fashion week in Paris. You now have professional football players strutting around like runway models. Burrow looks like he is being put through a humiliation ritual with his back out. pic.twitter.com/ev3nlSRTbs — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) June 24, 2024

Kinda wild to leave Burrow's back exposed here, given he has had a sack ratio of 6.3% (18th) and 6.2% (15th) in the last two years, per @SumerSports. https://t.co/fnlh5xclBt — Sam Bruchhaus (@bruchhaussports) June 24, 2024

Joe Burrow walking around with his back exposed is a good metaphor for the Bengals O-line polay since he came into the league. https://t.co/pS2xVT9ZEX — Pedro Hollanda (@phollanda) June 24, 2024

What some call “fashion” others call hospital outfits. But to each their own.

Why did Burrow head to Paris for Paris Fashion Week Men’s?

“I’ve always loved clothes but never really understood the industry, so I wanted to learn more,” the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback told Vogue. “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a person, [and] I think walking in the show is a great way to do that.”

If by getting out of his comfort zone he meant wearing less clothing, he succeeded.

Who do you think buckled his back strap?