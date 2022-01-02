Joe Burrow has great quote about late heave to Ja’Marr Chase

Joe Burrow was in a joking mood Sunday after the Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC North in dramatic fashion.

The Bengals pulled out a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, keyed in part by Burrow’s connection with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. On 3rd and 27 with under four minutes to go, an under-pressure Burrow heaved one up to Chase, who made the grab and turned it into a 30-yard reception.

BIG PLAY On 3rd & 27, Burrow 30-yd pass to Chase#Chiefs 31 #Bengals 31 Q4 pic.twitter.com/ALfxr7m2lA — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 2, 2022

Burrow was asked about the play after the game, and referenced a meme about Chase being open somewhere.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on finding Ja'Marr Chase downfield on third-and-27 late in the game: "Everyone knows that meme: 'F it. Ja'Marr's down there somewhere.'" — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 2, 2022

The joke is Burrow’s affinity for Chase, and the receiver’s skill in making huge catches. Burrow’s clearly embracing it. It showed, too, as Chase made 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a monster performance.

Not that long ago, people were concerned about Chase’s drops and ability to transition to the NFL. Those concerns are long gone now.