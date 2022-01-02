 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow has great quote about late heave to Ja’Marr Chase

January 2, 2022
by Grey Papke

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was in a joking mood Sunday after the Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC North in dramatic fashion.

The Bengals pulled out a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, keyed in part by Burrow’s connection with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. On 3rd and 27 with under four minutes to go, an under-pressure Burrow heaved one up to Chase, who made the grab and turned it into a 30-yard reception.

Burrow was asked about the play after the game, and referenced a meme about Chase being open somewhere.

The joke is Burrow’s affinity for Chase, and the receiver’s skill in making huge catches. Burrow’s clearly embracing it. It showed, too, as Chase made 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a monster performance.

Not that long ago, people were concerned about Chase’s drops and ability to transition to the NFL. Those concerns are long gone now.

