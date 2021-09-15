Ja’Marr Chase responds to people who were concerned about his drops

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase struggled with drops in the preseason, but those mistakes did not carry over in his first ever regular season game. It doesn’t sound like the rookie expects that to change, either.

Chase had just one catch and four dropped passes during the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. He then caught five balls and did not have a drop in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. In an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday, Chase was asked if he had anything to say to those who were worried about his slippery fingers.

.@Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on @gmfb @nflnetwork on what he would tell critics concerned over his drops in the preseason: "I like to tell them enjoy the show. This is my job. Let them sit back and enjoy the show." #WhoDey — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) September 15, 2021

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor downplayed Chase’s drop issue during training camp. Joe Burrow also made it clear he was not concerned about his former LSU teammate’s play.

Chase is expected to have a huge impact this season, which is why many were surprised to see him struggle during the preseason. Fortunately, it was the preseason. None of that matters going forward.