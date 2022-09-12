Joe Burrow had tough reaction to Bengals’ crushing loss

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sunday. Few people appeared to take the defeat harder than Joe Burrow.

FOX 19 in Cincinnati’s Jeremy Rauch reported Sunday about how the third-year quarterback reacted to the loss. According to Rauch, Burrow hadn’t showered or changed for quite some time after the game. Burrow mostly just sat at his locker, staring ahead.

Joe Burrow hasn’t showered. Hasn’t changed. Still wearing most of his uniform. Been sitting as his locker staring forward since the game ended. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 11, 2022

Burrow’s reaction is understandable.

The former LSU quarterback went 33/53 with 338 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Though he had four turnovers in the first half, he came back and helped put his team in position to win the game. He threw a touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase at the end of regulation to tie the game. But Evan McPherson’s extra point attempt was blocked.

Then in overtime, Burrow helped get his team set up in field goal range, but McPherson missed a 29-yard kick after a bad snap from Cincinnati’s backup longsnapper threw off their timing.

The game was an emotional journey for the Bengals and Burrow. Coming back from where they did only to lose in that fashion was crushing.