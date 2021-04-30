Joe Burrow reacts to Bengals drafting his ex-teammate Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals gave Joe Burrow a nice present with the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Cincinnati drafted former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with their first-round pick. Chase played at LSU in 2018 and 2019 but opted out of last season.

During LSU’s national championship season in 2019, Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. That was the same year Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns.

You think Burrow was happy to have Chase as a teammate again? He tweeted the following GIF of Chase celebrating a touchdown pass:

The Bengals are envisioning the connect between the two men living on throughout the NFL.

Cincinnati had A.J. Green as their franchise receiver for several years. Green is now with the Arizona Cardinals. Chase is well-positioned to take over that spot for the next decade.