Joe Burrow explains why he likes recruiting players to Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took on an active role in recruiting free agents during the offseason. That is something he hopes to continue in future offseasons.

Burrow was involved in the recruitment of multiple free agents to Cincinnati, most notably offensive lineman La’el Collins. The quarterback said it is all part of building and portraying a strong team culture within the locker room.

“That’s something I want to do every year,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website. “I want to make sure the guys we are looking to bring in feel at home in Cincinnati and with the team because that is the culture we are building in the locker room. We are really, really close as a team, coaching staff, players, strength staff, trainers. I just want to portray that to the guys that are thinking about coming here and that we want to sign.”

Burrow is still young, but he keeps showing himself to be a tremendous leader. Not every quarterback would take the initiative like this, and that includes some guys older and more experienced than Burrow. One only needs to see how much of an impression he made on Collins to understand why that matters.