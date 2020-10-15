Joe Burrow receives weekly advice, support from Archie Manning

Joe Burrow has some VIPs in his corner as he works through his rookie season in the NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals are visiting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Burrow is having a nice rookie season at quarterback for Cincinnati, and aspires to have the success of former Colts No. 1 overall pick, Peyton Manning.

On Wednesday, Burrow expressed his appreciation for the Manning family and specifically said that Archie has supported him this season.

“That family is a great family,” Burrow said. “Archie texts me every week, win or lose. Last week he texted me ‘head up.’ He told me that Eli’s rookie year he played the Ravens and had a 0.00 QBR. Archie texts me every week, and that means a lot to not only me, but my family as well.”

Archie was the No. 2 overall pick by New Orleans in 1971 out of Ole Miss. The Saints struggled during his time there and he was sacked over 300 times, so he can relate to what Burrow is going through on the 1-3-1 Bengals.

In addition to Archie, Burrow says he has heard from Peyton Manning and receives regular support from Kurt Warner.

“Those guys want to help, and it would be dumb not to take advantage of those opportunities,” Burrow said.

Back in February, Burrow shared that he was receiving help from Archie and Archie’s sons, Cooper and Peyton.

Joe Burrow said Peyton, Archie and Cooper Manning have reached out a lot to him. Burrow said he would ask them about their weekly preparation and tried to model his regimen after theirs. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 25, 2020

The connection with Burrow and Cooper Manning may actually have another larger implication. But the willingness of the Manning family and others to help Burrow plays a big role in helping the NFL grow and remain in good hands.