Joe Burrow shares why he thinks Tom Brady retired this offseason

Tom Brady’s retirement stunned the NFL world this offseason.

For 41 days, Brady had just about everyone believing he was retiring despite playing some of the best football of his career in 2021. But Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not one of those people.

In an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” that was released on Wednesday, Burrow gave an interesting reason as to why he believes Brady retired and then un-retired. Burrow suggested Brady was feeling heavy pressure.

“He’s playing way too well to give it up right now,” Burrow said. “I think he wanted to shut down the conversation. I think he went ahead and [retired] just to get everyone off his back so he could go think about it.”

Burrow’s theory is not too far off from what Brady’s father said.

We may not ever know for sure if Burrow is on the mark with this take (there have been some theories). But Burrow is absolutely correct in stating that Brady is playing too well to end his career now.

Brady has shown no signs of slowing down, having thrown for a career-high 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns last season. He and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a few games away from making back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. They’ll have an excellent chance to be in a similar position in a weak NFC this year.

Brady and Burrow will get the chance to play against each other this season when the Bengals travel to Tampa Bay on December 18.

Depending on the results of that game, Burrow may end up wishing that Brady had in fact retired for good.