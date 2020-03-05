Report: Joe Burrow will attend NFL Draft

There has been a small trend in recent years for top players to not attend the NFL Draft, but apparently that won’t be the case for Joe Burrow.

FOX 19 in Cincinnati’s Jeremy Rauch reported on Thursday that Burrow will be in Las Vegas for the draft.

For your planning purposes: Was just informed that projected #Bengals No. 1 pick Joe Burrow WILL be in Vegas for the NFL Draft. You can now photoshop him onto this digital boat. pic.twitter.com/z7VQ7Mn9NS — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 5, 2020

Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft by the Bengals, so not having him there would be a big omission from the enjoyable show. The draft also being in a party city like Vegas is an easy way to entice players to attend, especially since some prefer to watch at home with their friends and family.

Las Vegas has big plans to put on a show for the draft, which includes taking players by boat to a stage set up in the Bellagio fountains.

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy last season and helped LSU win the national championship in January.