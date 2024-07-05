Joe Burrow reveals his unusual way of rehabbing wrist injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on track to return to action for training camp after his 2023 season ended early due to wrist surgery. He may have one unorthodox method to thank for helping rehab that injury.

In a recent interview with Ben Felderstein of Complex, Burrow said he has been learning how to play the piano. The move came both out of a genuine desire to pick up the skill as well as a method for rehabbing his wrist injury.

“I’m learning the piano right now, hopefully I can get pretty good at that by next offseason,” Burrow said. “I guess it’ll be pretty tough during the season, but it’s helped my rehab too for my wrist, so that’s something I want to get good at.”

Burrow added that the piano is something he has always wanted to learn, but the rehab period provided an “opportune time to work on my hand and wrist dexterity.”

The Bengals quarterback had a ligament tear in his wrist that cost him the back half of the 2023 season. By all accounts, he has made essentially a full recovery and should be cleared for training camp. Perhaps the piano is at least partly to thank for that.