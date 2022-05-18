Joe Burrow answers what he wants to improve on this offseason

Joe Burrow had an incredible 2021 season. But like most great quarterbacks, there are plenty of aspects of his game that he’d like get better at.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ offseason team activities (OTAs), Burrow was asked about the main thing he wants to improve upon during the offseason.

For him, it’s all about the details.

“It’s really just my entire game at this point,” Burrow said. “Tweaking little things here and there. At this point, I’m not going to have a big overhaul of anything that I’m doing. I’m just looking to refine my entire game as a whole.”

Joe Burrow “feels great” 3 months after Super Bowl. “I’m not going to accept losing” #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Bxspgw2dtm — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 17, 2022

After a season in which he led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, it makes sense that Burrow doesn’t feel it necessary to make drastic changes to his game.

The 25-year-old threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2021, and had a league-best 70.4 completion percentage. In the playoffs, he threw for five touchdown passes and 1,105 yards with a 68.3 completion percentage in four games.

Still, defenses adapt quickly in today’s game, and there is now an additional year of film on Burrow for them to dissect.

Burrow will need to constantly make adjustments over the course of his career in order continue playing at a high level, and to get the Bengals back to the Super Bowl.