Joe Burrow’s dad shares great throwback photo ahead of Chiefs game

On Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, Joe Burrow will be tasked with leading the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs. But that’s a far cry from what childhood Burrow once envisioned for himself.

Even with his dream of playing in the NFL very much alive at a young age, Burrow always imagined it’d be for a team other than the Bengals. In fact, once upon a time, he desired being under center for the Chiefs.

Burrow’s father, Jimmy, recently made that revelation on Twitter with a terrific throwback picture of Joe.

Joe use to like those shiny red chiefs helmets . Not anymore . Geaux Bengals . pic.twitter.com/dqijN5u9ST — Jimmy Burrow (@CoachBurrow) January 28, 2022

Burrow was born in Iowa and his family later moved to Ohio, so geographic location may have played a part in the early Chiefs fandom. But things rapidly changed for Burrow, who admits he later became a fan of the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.

As far as that Chiefs helmet, Burrow claims he was too young to know better. However, the helmet still resides in his old room at his parents’ home.

After @FOX19Jeremy asked Joe Burrow about this photo, Joe said he was too young to remember that but he does still have that little plastic helmet in his room back home. https://t.co/xQnX2mxqtC — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) January 28, 2022

On Sunday, that brief childhood fandom goes out the window as Burrow and the Bengals aim to take down the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Image: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK