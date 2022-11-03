Joe Flacco shares his disappointment with Jets

Joe Flacco began the season as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets while Zach Wilson was recovering from a knee injury. He knew that Wilson would be inserted back into the lineup once he was cleared to play, but what the former Super Bowl champion did not expect was to be demoted to third string.

Flacco was inactive for last Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. He is currently third on the Jets’ official depth chart behind Mike White. The 37-year-old was asked about that on Wednesday, and he gave an honest response.

More Joe Flacco: “Of course I’m surprised and disappointed by it. But you gotta keep it about the team, try not to be a selfish guy and make my situation any more unique than anybody else’s situation.” — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 2, 2022

“I’m ultimately disappointed about it … there’s some kind of reason for it, but I’m not sure it’s my job to understand it,” Flacco said.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was Flacco implying that Jets head coach Robert Saleh did not explain to him why he was demoted. Saleh spoke highly of Flacco before the season and said he deserved to be a starter in the NFL. Either his opinion changed in the past two months, or he never truly felt that way.

Flacco went 1-2 while starting in place of Wilson. He had 5 touchdowns compared to 3 interceptions during that span. He almost certainly re-signed with the Jets last offseason because he felt, at the very least, his role as the team’s No. 2 quarterback was safe. That is no longer the case.