Joe Flacco signs with Eagles as Jalen Hurts’ backup

Joe Flacco is returning home.

Flacco on Tuesday signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Flacco is from Audubon, New Jersey, which is slightly east of Philadelphia.

Flacco is receiving $3.5 million in guarantees and can make up to $4 million more in incentives.

The 36-year-old has bounced around since his departure from the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the 2019 season with Denver and last season with the Jets. Now he is moving to the Eagles to back up Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is a running threat, while Flacco is just a pocket passer. That seems to make his signing somewhat of an odd schematic fit. Flacco passed for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in five games last season. He is not much of a threat at quarterback.