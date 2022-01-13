Joe Judge gets big pizza and beer delivery day after Giants firing

Joe Judge rebounded from his firing by the New York Giants just like many of us would after losing a job.

Judge received a big delivery of pizza and beer at his home on Wednesday, TMZ reported.

Joe Judge is getting over his New York Giants breakup with beer and pizza — and a whole hell of a lot of it. https://t.co/5VM2Ef8lsM — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2022

The delivery came a day after Judge was fired by the Giants after two seasons as their head coach.

Judge had nine boxes of pizza delivered, as well as cases of Michelob Ultra and Coors Light beer.

The question is: what was Judge doing with all the beer and pizza? Did someone send it to him as a prank? Is he planning to not leave his home until he finishes it all? Or was he having some of his former players and coaches over for one last get-together?

Whatever the case, fans have never been able to relate to Judge more than they do now.

Photo: Giants head coach Joe Judge in the second half as the Carolina Panthers faced the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 24, 2021. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK