 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 2, 2023

Arrest warrant issued for Joe Mixon over alleged gun incident

February 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Joe Mixon in his Bengals uniform

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures on the sideline before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is reportedly in legal trouble over allegations that he pointed a gun at a woman.

Reports Thursday indicated that Cincinnati police have a warrant out for Mixon’s arrest stemming from an allegation that he threatened a woman with a firearm. The warrant states that on Jan. 21, Mixon knowingly pointed a firearm at the alleged victim. Mixon allegedly told the victim that she “should be popped in the face” and that “the police can’ get me.” The charge is for “aggravated menacing.”

The Bengals issued a statement confirming they were aware of the situation and were conducting their own investigation.

If the date is accurate, the alleged incident would have taken place one day before Mixon and the Bengals faced the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

This is not Mixon’s first brush with the law. The running back was suspended for the entire 2014 season while at Oklahoma for assaulting a woman at a campus eatery. The 26-year-old just finished his sixth season with the Bengals, which saw him rush for 814 yards and seven touchdowns while playing 14 games.

Article Tags

Joe Mixon
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus