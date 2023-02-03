Arrest warrant issued for Joe Mixon over alleged gun incident

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is reportedly in legal trouble over allegations that he pointed a gun at a woman.

Reports Thursday indicated that Cincinnati police have a warrant out for Mixon’s arrest stemming from an allegation that he threatened a woman with a firearm. The warrant states that on Jan. 21, Mixon knowingly pointed a firearm at the alleged victim. Mixon allegedly told the victim that she “should be popped in the face” and that “the police can’ get me.” The charge is for “aggravated menacing.”

BREAKING: there is a warrant for Joe Mixon of the @bengals arrest. He allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’ get me”. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/HdEpcnFt62 — Cassy Arsenault (@CassyArsenault) February 2, 2023

The Bengals issued a statement confirming they were aware of the situation and were conducting their own investigation.

Statement from the #Bengals on Joe Mixon: “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.” @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 2, 2023

If the date is accurate, the alleged incident would have taken place one day before Mixon and the Bengals faced the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

This is not Mixon’s first brush with the law. The running back was suspended for the entire 2014 season while at Oklahoma for assaulting a woman at a campus eatery. The 26-year-old just finished his sixth season with the Bengals, which saw him rush for 814 yards and seven touchdowns while playing 14 games.