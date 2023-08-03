Joe Mixon explains his decision to take pay cut from Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon took a significant pay cut this offseason, and he says he did it for the good of the team.

Mixon said he was making a “sacrifice” in order to help the Bengals keep a strong core together, and that he was happy to go out and earn another payday from the team.

“I see the bigger picture. I see the task at hand and what we’re trying to build and in order to keep other players here and pieces here, sometimes you have to sacrifice,” Mixon said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website. “I felt like this year was the year to sacrifice on the Super Bowl team we can potentially be.

“That was my stance on it. We agreed on a number with great compensation this year with the incentives. Off my last deal, I feel like they allowed me to work to be able to make that money back. That’s cool. I’ll go work for it.”

Mixon admittedly may not have had a choice in the matter. Absent last month’s restructuring of his contract, the Bengals may have made him a cap casualty, as they hinted at earlier in the offseason. Mixon’s situation is a good one, as he is the undisputed lead back on a Super Bowl contender, so he was probably best served taking the pay cut.

Mixon has been a productive runner throughout his career. He did see his role slightly reduced in 2022, rushing for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.