Joe Thomas makes bold prediction about 49ers’ draft plans

The general consensus leading up to the NFL Draft seems to be that the San Francisco 49ers will select Mac Jones with the third overall pick, but former Pro Bowler Joe Thomas is not buying it.

Some people have suggested that all the talk of the Niners taking Jones could be a classic pre-draft smokescreen, and Thomas seems to subscribe to that theory. He tweeted on Wednesday that San Francisco is going to draft Justin Fields and encouraged people to save his tweet.

Kyle Shanahan and @49ers are going to draft @justnfields … Save this tweet — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 14, 2021

At the very least, we know the 49ers are still keeping their eye on Fields. They are one of several teams that sent representatives to Fields’ second Pro Day on Wednesday. That could merely be due diligence, or it could be that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have yet to decide which quarterback they like best.

Shanahan made some remarks last month that got people thinking he could be leaning toward drafting Fields. One recent report also claimed the coach disagrees with Lynch on what to do with the No. 3 pick.

Unless Thomas knows something the rest of us don’t, it seems premature to make any firm declaration about which QB San Francisco will draft.