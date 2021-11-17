Joey Bosa’s COVID vaccination status leaks

Joey Bosa’s vaccination status was leaked by a newspaper on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday placed both Bosa and Jerry Tillery on the COVID list. The Los Angeles Times’ Jeff Miller reported that Bosa is unvaccinated against COVID-19, while Tillery is.

Regarding the #Chargers' COVID news today, it's my understanding that Joey Bosa is unvaccinated and Jerry Tillery is vaccinated. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) November 16, 2021

It’s unclear whether either player will be available for the team’s Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There could be some optimism regarding Bosa’s status though.

An unvaccinated player who tests positive is forced to miss 10 days. Bosa has not yet been ruled out for Sunday night’s game, suggesting that he might be deemed a close contact for Tillery.

If Bosa remains in the “close contact” category and does not test positive, he would only need to miss five days and would be eligible to play on Sunday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked with the media Tuesday and raved about what a “game-wrecker” Bosa is on defense.

#Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent a long time waxing on about Joey Bosa’s abilities, and the “game-wrecker” he is. His absence would be significant Sunday. https://t.co/s8e7pVvN8J — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 17, 2021

It would be significant if Bosa were unable to play, but he has not yet been ruled out.

Photo: Nov 29, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports