Joey Bosa seen crying after what looked like serious injury

Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa suffered a potentially serious injury during his team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Bosa came up hobbling on a play early in the first quarter. He limped off the field without putting much pressure on his right leg before collapsing in pain on the sideline.

Bosa was visibly distraught, which was an indication that he suspected — or knew — he had suffered some sort of serious injury. He had a towel over his face and appeared to be crying as he was carted to the locker room.

Heartbreaking scenes as Joey Bosa is carted off the field in tears. pic.twitter.com/AJD1zYBLp0 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 19, 2023

None of that looked promising.

Bosa is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL when healthy. He was limited to just five games last season due to a groin injury that eventually required surgery.

Bosa has 6.5 sacks in 8 games this year and appeared to have his explosion back. Hopefully Sunday’s injury is less serious than it seemed.