Joey Bosa fined for ‘ridiculous’ roughing the passer penalty

Joey Bosa is not going to be happy about his fines on Saturday.

Bosa was fined $15,000 by the NFL for one of his two roughing the passer penalties committed in the Chargers’ 34-28 win over the New York Jets last week.

Bosa was penalized once for a late hit on Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter that came after the Jets quarterback released the ball. He also was flagged for roughing the passer when he lost his balance and fell, then grabbed Flacco below the knees to bring him down.

During the week, Bosa said the ruling was “ridiculous.” He wondered what else he could have done.

Here’s what Joey Bosa said about his low hit that was called for roughing the passer #Chargers pic.twitter.com/enoYPGIrkD — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) November 28, 2020

Given the situation, Bosa did not have many more options. He was trying to bring down Flacco from the ground and did so. He was trying to make a play. If that’s the hit that got him fined, it’s understandable why he would be upset.

Not only did he lose $15,000 from the hits, but he also cost his team 30 yards in penalties.

Photo: Thomson200/Wikimedia via CC-SA 1.0